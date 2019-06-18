LNG's share in global gas trade rapidly increasing

In the global energy market, trade in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG) rose by 72.6 percent over the last decade to 431 billion cubic meters (bcm), according to BP's Statistical Review of World Energy 2019 report.

LNG trade, an alternative to pipeline trade in natural gas, has been increasing rapidly over the last 10 years.

Accordingly, in 2009, 249.7 bcm of natural gas trade took place in LNG form, while the amount of trade in this form in 2010 increased to 302.4 bcm, to 328.3 bcm in 2011 and to 324.9 bcm in 2012 .

The rapidly constructed LNG terminals increased the share of natural gas trade in liquefied form. In 2013, 326.8 bcm of gas was traded in LNG form. In 2014, this figure was recorded as 333.6 bcm, 337.1 bcm in 2015, 358.3 bcm in 2016 and 393.9 bcm in 2017. Last year, this amount was calculated as 431 bcm as natural gas trade through pipelines was around 805 bcm. Thus, LNG trade in global energy markets rose by 72.6 percent over the last 10 years to 431 bcm.

The share of pipelines in the global natural gas trade in the global market was 65 percent, while the share of LNG was 35 percent in 2018.

In the LNG trade of 431 bcm in total, Qatar made the most exports with 104.8 bcm. The highest amount of LNG imports came from Japan with 113 bcm. Russia was the country that sold the most natural gas through pipelines with 223 bcm, followed by Norway with 114.3 bcm and Canada with 77.2 bcm.

Germany was the country that bought the most piped gas with 100.8 bcm. Germany was followed by the U.S. with 77.3 bcm and China with 47.9 bcm.