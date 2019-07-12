Installed power capacity up 58 pct in 5 months

Turkey's installed power capacity increased by 58 percent in the January-May period of 2019, compared to the same period last year, according to calculations made by Anadolu Agency (AA) Thursday.

The installed capacity of all power plants put into operation in the first five months this year increased to 1,108 megawatts compared to 700 megawatts installed over the same period last year. Thermal power plants contributed the most to the installed power commissioned during this period. The thermal power plant capacity, which was 170.4 megawatts in January-May last year, saw over a fourfold increase to 788.8 megawatts during the same period this year.

Of the remaining investments, hydroelectric power plants generated 117.6 megawatts, 144.3 megawatts came from wind power plants and 57 megawatts from biomass, waste heat and geothermal power plants. The country's total installed power capacity at the end of May rose 3.1 percent to reach 89.74 thousand megawatts from 87.04 thousand megawatts.