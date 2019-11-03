Turkcell opens Turkey's first solar-powered data center in Ankara

With Ankara-based data center's launch on Friday, the leading telecommunications firm Turkcell reached the largest area in data centers in Turkey with a total of 33,500 square meters whitespace. Further strengthening Turkcell's leadership position in data center and cloud services, the latest facility that offers 12,000 square meters whitespace will play a key role in digital transformation in Turkey.



"Our investments in Turkey's data centers that comply with international standards constantly expands as a part of our wider vision of 'Turkey's data should be hosted in Turkey,' said Murat Erkan, Turkcell CEO, during the inauguration ceremony. "With our next data center launch in Çorlu scheduled for completion in 2020, Turkcell's investments will exceed TL 2 billion and further strengthen our leadership position in the market. Our centers will catalyze the continued growth of Turkey's digital economy with our proven reliability in providing data center and cloud service," the CEO added.



Erkan emphasized that Turkcell pushes to drive more sustainable and carbon-neutral business practices. "At Turkcell, we integrated sustainable solutions into our core business," he said. The company introduced another first to its track record with the solar panel systems installed at the parking lot of the new data center in Ankara. Turkey's only data center that utilizes electricity produced with solar panels also recycles rainwater to drive less water consumption in the building and in irrigation of green-field, the CEO explained.



The center will offer cloud services to public institutions and organizations through Turkcell's subsidiary, Turkcell Digital Business Solutions. The facility's data center and cloud services will also help international firms store data in Turkey.



Striving to bring the world's most advanced and most secure next-generation data centers to its customers, the company also launched the İzmir Data Center with a 14,500-square-meter facility and 2,400-square-meter white space last year following the Gebze Data Center opened in 2016.



Turkcell offers cloud services to its corporate customers as Turkey's leading operator in this field. While positioning all the information technology infrastructure of the corporations in Turkcell Data Centers and reducing the cost to its customers, it also provides a flexible infrastructure.