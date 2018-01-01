Waste disposal and recovery facilities nearly doubled in 2016

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced the Waste Disposal and Recovery Facilities Statistics for 2016. According to the statics in line with the Waste Disposal and Recovery Facilities Survey, which was applied to all waste disposal and recovery facilities having a license or a temporary license, and, regardless of license, to controlled landfill sites, incineration plants and composting plants operated by or on behalf of municipalities, 1,698 facilities were in operation last year.

While 44 million tons of waste were disposed of at 134 controlled landfill sites having a capacity of 834 million cubic meters, 310,000 tons of waste were disposed of at six incineration plants having a total capacity of 644,000 tons per year.

A total of 140,000 tons of waste were processed at seven composting facilities having a total capacity of 424,000 tons per year and 20,000 tons of compost were produced. Furthermore, in 35 co-incineration plants having waste recovery licenses, 739,000 tons of waste were incinerated with energy recovery.

In other 516 waste licensed recovery facilities, a total of 32 million tons of waste including metal, plastic, and paper were recovered.