Twice as many gorillas in western Africa as thought, but still critically endangered

Gorillas and chimpanzees may be twice as numerous in western Africa as previously thought, but the apes are still endangered, declining fast and in dire need of protection, an international study found Wednesday.

The new count uses mathematical modeling to project that western lowland gorillas in western equatorial Africa number nearly 362,000, up from prior estimates of 150,000-250,000 individuals, said the report in the journal Science Advances.

However, the study found a 19 percent plunge in that gorilla population in eight years.

And chimpanzees in the area are expected to number almost 129,000, up from earlier counts of 70,000 to 117,000.

The western lowland gorilla is the smallest of the four gorilla subspecies, and the only subspecies kept in zoos. Gorilla populations in the wild face significant habitat threats from deforestation, farming, grazing and the expansion of human settlements. They are also hunted for bushmeat.