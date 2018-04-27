   
3 cuddly bear cubs taken under protection after their mothers die

emAA Photo/em
AA Photo

Three bear cubs from northern Turkey's Rize and Artvin provinces have been taken under protection after their mothers died.

The cuddly bear cubs were found by citizens in the forest land and later referred to the Celal Acar Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center located in western Bursa province.

The two sibling bear cubs from Artvin were named "Aydın" and "Lesi," while the other one from Rize was named "Tolga."

The three animals are currently being kept in a special section of the rehabilitation center under the surveillance of expert veterinarians.

Keepers are reportedly feeding the bear cubs with a drink mixed of honey, milk and kefir.

