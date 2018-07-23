Aegean coastal village a good choice to return to nature

The Natural Life Village, which is run by Bademler Agriculture and Development Cooperative in İzmir, helps urban dwellers return to the natural way of living. Featuring bungalow houses, production areas and tracks for hiking and cycling, the village is a breath of fresh air for those who are fed up with city life.

In the village production areas, organic products are being produced by the villagers and sold to visitors. From farmers to carpet weavers, the village is the embodiment of a typical Anatolian settlement. Moreover, visitors are able to participate in the production process and weave their own carpets, milk cows and bake organic bread in the village's oven.

Speaking to the press, the head of the cooperative, Mehmet Sever said they offer a full village experience to their visitors.

"Those who visit us can walk by the lake, eat our organic food and become a part of the production itself. It is possible to see the every aspect of Bademler village here. We have also started to host business meetings in the village. Coming here is a break from the chaos of everyday life," he said.