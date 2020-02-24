Picking wild tulips in Turkey could prove an expensive mistake

God forbid you go plucking tulips while out walking this spring as it could land you a hefty fine.

This delicate red tulip, which is actually from the lily family, is a floral native to western Turkey's Manisa and hence known by Turks as the "Manisa lalesi" ("Manisa tulip"). Its presence in the wild has been dwindling over the years, prompting authorities to issue fines for picking the endangered piece. This year, authorities have said those caught picking the flora in face of the ban will be fined up to a whopping TL 73,747. Citizens who try to uproot the bulbs will also be fined the same amount, authorities have warned.

The Nature Conservation and National Parks 4th Regional Directorate said Monday that the fine will be imposed on those who pick snowdrops (galanthus gracilis), too.

The measures come as part of the Species Act Plan launched to protect plants under the threat of extinction. The Manisa tulip was placed under protection in Turkey a few years ago to fight against biologic smuggling.

Also known as the "magnesian tulip," the Manisa tulip's scientific name is "tulipa orphanidea," and it blooms around April and May every spring at Spil Mountain National Park. It is usually found in black pine (Pinus nigra) forests, fields and roadsides, growing at altitudes up to 1,700 meters. It can be found in the southeastern Balkan region, Bulgaria, Greece, Aegean Islands, Crete and across swathes of western Turkey.

Spil Mountain, to Manisa's south, is deemed an ecological haven fit to allow genus to flourish among over 120 different kinds of endemic plants,

Furthermore, the Manisa tulip has historically served as an important symbol for Turkey, as home to 17 different species of tulips.

Despite the common belief that tulips are native to the Netherlands, they are actually flowers native to Central Asia. They were brought to Anatolia by migrating Turks and introduced to European gardens in the 15th century, later spreading to the rest of the world. The tulip has been used as a symbol in Turkish decorative patterns, artwork, handicrafts, clothing and carpets since the 12th century.