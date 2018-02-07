Turkey set to submit EU visa liberalization documents, minister says

Turkey says it will not settle for anything less than EU membership

EU-Turkey summit to be held in Bulgarian port city Varna in March

Turkey has completed preparatory works for visa liberalization with the European Union, EU Affairs Minister Ömer Çelik said Wednesday.

According to Çelik, Ankara will submit the finalized documents to the European Commission on Wednesday or Thursday.

The EU gave Turkey a list of 72 criteria for pushing through visa-free travel for Turkish nationals after the two sides signed an agreement aimed at stopping illegal migrants crossing into Greece.

"Turkey has fulfilled all obligations laid out before it. In our opinion, all 72 criteria have been met," Çelik said.

The 28 EU member states and the European Parliament must also approve the visa scheme.

Aside from visa liberalization, the EU pledged to provide financial aid for the refugees in Turkey's care and to accelerate EU membership talks.

Çelik also confirmed that an EU-Turkey summit will be held on March 26 in the Bulgarian port city of Varna, adding that the summit will focus on resolving issues between the two sides.

Relations between Turkey and the EU, particularly with Germany, have been strained over a range of issues.

Ankara has been stressing that the EU fails to understand the challenges that the county faces, and has called on all sides to take Turkey's concerns into consideration, particularly in regard to the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), which carried out the failed July 15 coup attempt.