European Parliament resolution on Turkey 'null and void,' Ankara says

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has called the EP's recently adopted resolution titled, "Current human rights situation in Turkey," "null and void," saying it is far from understanding the current conditions Turkey faces.

The EP adopted the resolution on Jan. 8, which criticized the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey and the measures taken following the July 15 coup attempt in 2016.

Underlining that the resolution is a reflection of the twisted perspective that overlooks the fact that the coup attempted by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was a terrorist attack, the Foreign Ministry said, "Measures taken as part of the state of emergency are conducted within the laws and in conformity with our international obligations. These measures are continuously reviewed; our cooperation based on transparency with international organizations continues on these subjects."

In relation to the EP's remarks on Turkey's operation in Afrin, Syria saying that there have been concerns over the humanitarian situation on the ground, the Foreign Ministry stressed that "the operation targets the PKK's branch in Syria, namely the PYD/YPG [Democratic Union Party and its armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG)] and the Daesh elements that are nested in the region. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by the EU. All necessary precautions are taken to avoid collateral damage and any harm to civilians."

Prompted by the growing security threats along its border, Turkey launched the Afrin operation on Jan. 20 with an aim of clearing the area of the PYD/YPG terrorist groups. Turkey has repeatedly highlighted that the Operation Olive Branch is conducted fully in line with the international law and based on the right to self-defense as enshrined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, as well as the relevant UNSC Resolutions.

In the statement it is also highlighted that Turkey's operation in Afrin is of utmost importance for the security of both Turkey and Europe. "The criticism regarding the fight against terrorism conducted by Turkey in its region with great devotion demonstrates that some elements within the EP are incapable of comprehending the vital importance of this fight for Europe as well," the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry added that the resolution indicated the Turkish people's rightfulness in no longer being able to take the EP seriously, which has long lost its credibility.