Securing mutual interests new theme in ties with EU, experts say

The latest summit in Varna on Monday showed that Turkey-EU relations are taking a new route by driving the strategic cooperation that is based on mutual interests forward.

That was what experts said at a panel organized by Istanbul Policy Center and Economic Development Foundation in Istanbul yesterday.

They interpreted the latest developments in Turkey-EU relations, particularly after this summit, as an

important step forward despite the lack of concrete results.

"The summit in Varna was a crucial milestone. It signaled that we are going into a period that calls for further cooperation, showing that Turkey is no longer just a free commerce partner for the EU," said Fuat Keyman, a Turkish academic, political scientist and director of the Istanbul Policy Center.

Keyman said that this summit proved that "globalization pushes actors to work together, enabling them to realize that they have bonds that cannot be risked."

"I expect that there will be more summits like this in near future," he added.

According to Keyman, this emphasis on cooperation in the summit also prevailed the full membership request of Turkey, degrading partnership to only the interests level.

"However, instead of pursuing cooperation on the interests level, we need cooperation on the norms level," he said.

The latest summit between the two parties took place on Monday in Varna, Bulgaria with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Monday during a joint press conference after the European Union - Turkey Leaders' Meeting in the Bulgarian Black Sea resort of Varna, that Turkey hopes to leave this "difficult period" in its relations with the European Union behind.

He also said that he and the EU leaders discussed the steps necessary to improve relations between Turkey and the bloc. The president also stressed that it would be a big mistake to leave Turkey out of the EU's enlargement process.

"One of the most important questions, whether or not negotiations will be frozen, got its answer thanks to this summit," Senem Aydın-Düzgit, a senior scholar and the research and academic affairs coordinator at Istanbul Policy Center and an associate professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences of Sabancı University, underlined during the panel.

She said that although it is obvious that negotiations do not work, it is also clear that both sides are not ready to unplug and put an end to the relations.

"The key conditions for the full membersh

ip negotiations to continue are to put emphasis on democracy and its values as well as solving the Cyprus issue. I don't think that any positive developments are possible as long as the Cyprus continues to remain a problem," said Nilgün Arısan Eralp, the director of the EU studies center at the Economic Research Policy Foundation of Turkey, regarding the future of the relations.

Defining the summit as "neither a success nor a failure," Eralp said that concrete results were already not expected since the EU did not want to be seen as making concessions to Turkey, while Turkey expressed clearly that it will not step back on its demands.

"However, I believe that Turkey is seen as a third party country, which is a problem," she added while criticizing the EU's attitude on the renewal of the customs union agreement for being "not understandable" since it would also benefit the EU.

Ankara has previously said it expects concrete steps from the EU on updating its customs union agreement, visa liberalization, acceleration of financial assistance for Syrian refugees and help in combating PKK terrorism. Turkish officials also have said they want the EU to show a more constructive attitude to "restore trust."