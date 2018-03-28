Turkey not necessarily reliant on EU, Opposition MHP says

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli criticized what he called the EU's unbalanced stance about bilateral relations, saying that the EU is acting with a cold war strategy and that too much value has been placed on EU membership. Speaking at an MHP parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, Bahçeli said that European Parliament is stalling Turkey by suspending accession negotiations.

"They have set up barriers in front of us every single time. They have created virtual obstacles. Turkey is a state that has dignity and an upright stance," he said. He said that too much value is placed on EU membership and Turkey should not be seen as a "sick man" in the global arena.

"In fact, the door to EU membership has been closed to Turkey all the way. EU membership for Turkey is not an identity or existential crisis. Turkey is not a satellite state that will remain on the EU's orbit. Turkey is not obliged, indigent or condemned to the EU," he said.