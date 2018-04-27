EU, UN praise Turkey for generosity toward Syrian refugees

The European Union and the United Nations have lauded the Turkish government and people for their efforts to host and support nearly 4 million Syrian refugees, at an international conference on Syria in Brussels.

A document released Wednesday after the conference praised Turkey's efforts, saying the country has "demonstrated unparalleled generosity."

The document titled "Assistance to Syrian refugees in Turkey" released after the second Brussels Conference on "Supporting the Future of Syria and the region," said that Turkey was home to the world's largest refugee population, as it praised the country's leading role in global best practices.

"Since the beginning of the crisis, the Government and people of Turkey have demonstrated unparalleled generosity in supporting refugees and integrating them into national services, including health, education, employment and other municipal and social services," the statement, drafted by the EU, the U.N. and Turkish Government said.

The international conference on Syria, held in Brussels on April 24 and 25, was jointly organized by the U.N. and the EU.

The conference pledged $4.4 billion for Syrian refugees, said Christos Stylianides, the European commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management. Stylianides said the meeting's number one priority was a political solution in support of U.N.-led talks in Geneva and the transition to a peaceful, democratic and stable Syria.

Representatives from 85 countries and non-governmental organizations attended the conference.

"Turkey has also led in global best practices and agreed principles including the New Way of Working and the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), while not being an official CRRF country," the statement added.

It also stressed the need for sharing Turkey's "responsibility and burden of hosting and integrating refugees into their systems and services."