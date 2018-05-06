French manifesto demanding change in Quran draws the ire of Turkish officials

A manifesto demanding some verses of the Quran to be removed and signed by some 300 prominent French figures has drawn the ire of Turkish politicians.

Turkey's EU Affairs Minister Ömer Çelik slammed a French manifesto proposing removal of some Quran verses, saying those 300 prominent French figures were as "bigot" as Daesh members who infer violence from the holy book.

"This is the most striking example of intellectual violence and barbarism. Whoever these people are and whatever they have been doing up till now, they will be written at the beginning of the history of bigotry," Çelik said on Twitter.

"Barbarism is intellectually and politically centered in the modern world," he said.

Çelik drew parallel between the "barbaric and immoral" proposal and the ideology of Daesh terrorist group and said: "They could not tell in a better way that they are the closest ideological relative of Daesh. But this approach, which will be the subject of political psychiatry, reveals how barbarism has risen in the midst of Europe, and how this mentality, at least as dangerous as Daesh, keeps itself behind certain concepts," he said.

"These are the most dangerous ones; those who conceals themselves behind an intellectual and political image. This is the mentality of those who are so-called anti-violence, but in fact they worship the bigotry and violence. These 300 French are as same as Daesh which infers violence from the humanity's guide Quran."

Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın also criticized the move, saying: "What an ignorance and foolishness in modern ages!"

"The Quran is not someone's jigsaw puzzle. It is our holy book. It will be protected until the doomsday as it was revealed. Anti-Semitism is a hate ideology that emerged in Europe. Westerners who wish to solve this problem should question their own sources," Kalın said in series of tweets.

On April 21, 300 prominent French figures, including former President Nicolas Sarkozy and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls signed a manifesto published in the French daily Le Parisien and demanded some parts of the Quran, which they claimed have included violence and anti-Semitic references, be removed.