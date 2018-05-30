EU delegation to decide on road map for visa waiver with Ankara

As a delegation from the European Union heads to Turkey tomorrow, a road map is expected to be drawn and more clarity will be brought on the matter of remaining benchmarks for visa exemption.

The EU delegation, which will be chaired by Simon Mordue, the EU Commission's deputy director-general for Migration and Internal Affairs, will stay in Turkey for two days to deal with the technical aspects of the proposal.

An EU official told Daily Sabah that "the delegation will hold meetings with the Foreign Ministry, EU Ministry and Interior Ministry to clarify a few of the points that are in the paper submitted by the Turkish ambassador in Brussels a couple of months ago and see how it can be taken forward." Commenting on the remaining benchmarks, the official underlined, "There are seven outstanding topics left and some of them are easier to resolve such as the introduction of biometric passports. However, there are two difficult ones which require the change of legislation since it deals with the anti-terror law and data protection."

In March 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a deal to stem the irregular migration flow via the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for nearly 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

The deal also pledged acceleration in Turkey's EU membership bid and a visa-free regime for Turkish nationals traveling to the Schengen area, given Ankara met some 72 requirements set by the EU.

The EU has said that Turkey has completed 69 of the listed criteria, but needs to change its terrorism laws. Changes to Turkey's anti-terror law remain the most contentious criteria for visa liberalization. The EU demands that Turkey, which is fighting against multiple terrorist organizations, soften its definition of terrorism.

Stressing that the meetings are part of a normal process, the official said that the discussions can be considered as a step.

"There are two processes one following the other. In the technical process, the commission has to verify that the benchmarks that have been agreed earlier between EU and Turkey are fulfilled. Following that, it passes over to the member states of the European Parliament where it has to be adopted," the EU official highlighted.