Turkey to speed up EU reforms, expects results in visa liberalization, Customs Union

Turkey will prioritize reforms linked to its European Union accession process in the coming period and expects to see results from its efforts, including on the issue of visa liberalization, according to Foreign Minister Çavuşoğlu's remarks that came after the Fourth Reform Action Group meeting held with the participation of three other ministers.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu were other ministers that participated to the meeting held by the Presidency of the European Union at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Ankara.

In a joint press conference, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey will work on accelerating political reforms, focusing on the judiciary, freedoms and fundamental rights.

The group, formerly called "Reform Monitoring Group," convened for the first time since the transition to the presidential system with the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Çavuşoğlu said that reforms will be implemented much faster in the presidential system thanks to less bureaucracy and more effective decision-making mechanisms. He added Turkey will work much closer with the Council of Europe in the upcoming period.

Talks to modernize the Customs Union agreement between Turkey and the European Union, which have been stalled, must start again, Çavuşoğlu added.

He also said Turkey did not expect new chapters to be opened regarding its EU accession talks while Austria has the term presidency of the bloc.

Albayrak said a new period began in Turkey's relations with the EU following the economic attacks by the U.S. and statements from several EU countries supporting Turkey.

He said that Turkey has taken steps in banking and real sector to fend off these attacks, and the upcoming period will see more intense efforts.

"We will take much more responsibility in the fight against inflation for stabilization of the economy," Albayrak said, noting that 2019 will be a key year in that sense.

