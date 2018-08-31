FM Çavuşoğlu to meet EU counterparts in Austria

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to meet his European counterparts in Vienna at a two-day informal meeting of foreign ministers of EU member and candidate countries.

The informal meeting, also known as the "Gymnich meetings," gives the opportunity for an exchange of views on foreign policy developments.

According to the Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, participants will mainly exchange views on multilateralism, digitalization and critical infrastructure areas, as well as on current regional and global developments and challenges.

Furthermore, discussions with EU ministers concerning Turkey's accession process and bilateral relations are expected to be held. The meeting is considered to be significant as Ankara has signaled that improving ties with the EU and accelerating efforts for the EU accession process will be on its agenda for the upcoming term.

In the fourth meeting of EU Reform Action Group (RAG) held in Ankara on Aug. 29, it was stressed that Turkey is ready to take fresh steps for implementing new reforms in all fields.

The meeting was hosted by Çavuşoğlu and attended by Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül and Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak.

"The recent economic threat posed to our country, the statements and stance of the Trump administration which have impacted the global economic system have provided an important opportunity for Turkey and the EU to further appreciate each other's value," a press statement from the Foreign Ministry after the meeting read.

"In fact, the updating of the Customs Union between Turkey and the EU would be significant in supporting an economic order based on rules and demonstrating globally how this principle should be implemented," it added.