AK Party begins to announce mayoral candidates for March 2019

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has been accelerating its preparations for the local elections as the party begins to announce its candidates for the March 31 municipal elections.

On Saturday, the AK Party Chairman, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, announced candidates for 40 provinces from the AK Party's long-awaited list of candidates for the upcoming local elections.

The candidates for the three metropolitan cities, Ankara, İstanbul and İzmir are expected to be announced at the party's weekly group meeting tomorrow.

In the field research and surveys conducted for the upcoming local elections by the party delegations, the names of Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım, AK Party Deputy Chairman Mehmet Özhaseki and Nihat Zeybekçi, the deputy chairman of the AK Party Economic Policies Board were in the front row for the Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir metropolitan municipalities, respectively.

Among the 40 announced candidates, 14 are for metropolitan municipalities. Some 12 of the 40 candidates are the incumbent mayors running for re-election. Among them, two mayors in the southeastern Diyarbakır and Hakkari provinces were appointed trustees to municipalities held by the Democratic Regions Party (DBP), which is the regional affiliate of the PKK-linked Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP). In the aftermath of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt launched by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and declaration of the state of emergency, the Ministry of Interior appointed trustees to nearly 100 municipalities, overwhelmingly held by the HDP and DBP, for their role in providing support for PKK terrorists in their urban warfare campaign launched in July 2015.

Five candidates are the current provincial chairmen of the AK Party, in addition to three former provincial chairs. Three candidates were former ministers in AK Party Cabinets, whereas three others, including a deputy trade minister, a governor and a general director, will resign from their current bureaucratic posts to run in the elections.

The AK Party won the last local elections in 2014 in 27 out of the 40 cities which saw their candidates revealed Saturday. The remaining provinces were mainly won by the Republican People's Party (CHP) or the HDP.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the AK Party's partner in the People's Alliance, won in Bartın and Karabük provinces in 2014, places the AK Party has also announced candidates for March 31.

The AK Party did not disclose its candidates in most provinces in inner Aegean, Mediterranean and central Anatolian regions, where the MHP traditionally has a strong voter base and achieved successful results in 2014 local elections.

Erdoğan said the party will reveal its election manifesto and candidates for the remaining provinces in December.

In Amasya, Düzce, Elazığ, Erzurum, Gümüşhane, Kahramanmaraş, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Kırıkkale, Kilis, Nevşehir and Niğde, where the AK Party revealed its candidates on Saturday, the MHP was the runner-up in the 2014 local elections race and has a significant voter base. However, the AK Party leads with a comfortable margin in these cities when the 2018 parliamentary elections results are concerned.

The MHP came in third in Antalya, Artvin, Bolu, Burdur, Bursa, Denizli, Gaziantep, Giresun, Kırklareli, Kocaeli, Ordu, Sinop, Samsun, Tekirdağ and Yalova provinces in 2014. The nationalist party's stance could determine the winner in Antalya, Artvin, Burdur, Denizli, Giresun, Tekirdağ and Yalova provinces, where the CHP and the Good Party (İP) are also strong.