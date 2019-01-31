FM Çavuşoğlu attends informal EU meeting in Bucharest

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is set to participate in a two-day informal meeting to be held with the participation of foreign ministers of EU member states and candidate countries in Romania's capital Bucharest today.

Çavuşoğlu will attend the informal meeting also known as the "Gymnich meeting" upon the invitation of the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and her Romanian counterpart Teodor Meleşcanu.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Minvistry yesterday "During the meeting, the participants will mainly exchange views on China with a focus on areas where interests and common challenges of EU member states and candidate countries converge."

The statement added that "discussions will be held with EU member states' ministers concerning Turkey's accession process and bilateral relations."