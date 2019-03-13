European Parliament approves report calling for suspension of Turkey's EU accession process

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a report recommending the suspension of Turkey's European Union accession process.

Ruling AK Party's spokesperson Ömer Çelik blasted the decision. ''This disreputable decision shows that the European Parliament has become under the influence of far-right ideology,'' he said.

Turkish officials also previously slammed the report for demonstrating the EU's biased and prejudiced attitude toward Turkey, adding that Ankara would continue to push for its amendment.

"The call in the draft report — which is not legally binding and bears only the status of an advisory decision — to officially suspend our country's accession negotiations with the EU is absolutely unacceptable," Turkey's Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said.

"We expect the necessary changes to be made for a more realistic, unbiased and encouraging final report which will be accepted in March at the European Parliament's general assembly," Aksoy said, stressing that Ankara would only take such a document into account.

In October, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said he would consider putting Turkey's long-stalled bid to join the European Union to a referendum, signaling exasperation with a process he says has been waylaid by prejudice against Muslims.

EU membership remains a top strategic goal for Turkey even though the accession talks, formally launched in 2004, have been stalled for years due to the objections of the Greek Cypriot administration on the divided island of Cyprus as well as opposition from Germany and France.