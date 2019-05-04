FM Çavuşoğlu criticizes EU over slow bureaucratic procedures

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday reiterated Ankara's disappointment over the EU not delivering on its commitments it made in the refugee agreement in order to support Syrian refugees living in Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto held a joint press conference on Friday after their meeting in Budapest to discuss "all aspects of Turkish-Hungarian relations and exchange views on current global and regional issues.

Çavuşoğlu reminded the media that Turkey hosts 4.5 million refugees including 3.6 million Syrian refugees.

Regarding the refugee agreement between Turkey and the EU, Çavuşoğlu criticized the slow functioning of the EU bureaucracy and said, "The EU had to transfer 3 billion euros plus 3.6 billion euros for refugees according to the agreement we had. So far, only about 2 billion euros of this amount has been transferred."

Emphasizing that there is no decrease in the number of incoming immigrants, Çavuşoğlu said that there are immigrants coming from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh; not only from Syria.

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the European Union should stop misleading Turkey about its prospects for membership in the bloc and instead offer it a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Szijjarto also praised Turkey's role in preventing some 4.5 million migrants, mostly Syrians, currently in Turkey from migrating to Europe, saying, "Europe's security today begins in Turkey."

Turkey hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, more than any other country in the world.

Ankara and Brussels signed an agreement in 2016 to find a solution to the influx of refugees heading to the union. According to the deal, Turkey was promised a total of 6 billion euros in financial aid, which was initially designed to be given to the country in two stages and be used by the Turkish government to finance projects for Syrian refugees. Visa-free travel for Turkish citizens was also promised to be provided under the agreement. Lastly, the customs union was also promised to be updated in accordance with the deal. In exchange for these promises of the EU, Turkey took the responsibility of discouraging irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving the conditions of more than 3 million Syrians living in Turkey.

Despite significant developments in the control of migration traffic, the EU could not deliver on its commitments stated in the deal.