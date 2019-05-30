Judiciary reforms show Turkey’s commitment to EU accession, Erdoğan says

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday unveiled the new Judicial Reform Strategy Program.

According to Erdoğan, the reform document will help raise Turkish citizens' trust in the judicial system.

"One of the greatest gains of the EU accession process was the ability to systematically implement reform efforts. We are implementing the reforms not because the EU wants us to, but because our nation needs it," he stressed.

Erdoğan said the reform package demonstrates Turkey's commitment to EU membership in spite of the bloc's failure to keeps numerous promises made to Ankara.

"We believe that the completion of the EU negotiation process, which has been ongoing since 2005 despite everything, bears importance for Europe at least as much as it does for us," the president added.

The EU on Wednesday released a report criticizing Ankara on its judiciary and economic state. Turkey vehemently rejected Brussels' assessment.

One of the reforms announced by Erdoğan concerned arrest procedures.

"We are taking new steps toward a more restrained use of arrests. We see arrests as an exceptional measure. We consider trial without arrest as the primary procedure," he said.

The new strategy envisages reforms in education, as undergraduate law studies will now last five years and quotas for law faculties will be reduced.

Erdoğan also said the way the government blocks internet content deemed a threat to national security will be changed as well. Authorities will now effectively ban only "problematic" sections of websites instead of imposing full access bans.