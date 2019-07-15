FM Çavuşoğlu, EU's Mogherini discuss Turkey's activities in East Med

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and the EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini discussed the situation in Eastern Mediterranean over a phone call, diplomatic sources said Monday.

Mogherini, EU's high representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, also confirmed early Monday that she had talked to Çavuşoğlu "about Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean."

She said the EU member states will discuss the issue, as well as Iran's nuclear deal, immigration, and situations in Africa and Libya.

Çavuşoğlu talked to his Finnish and Swiss counterparts on Sunday on the same issue.

In an article published Sunday for Turkish Cypriot daily Kıbrıs Postası, Çavuşoğlu said Turkey will continue its activities in Eastern Mediterranean until Greek Cypriots agree to share power and access to resources with Turkish Cypriots.

"We continue our exploration and drilling activities within the areas, where we have registered our continental shelf rights both geographically and legally before the U.N as of 2014, in which our Government granted licenses to the Turkish Petroleum in 2009 and 2012," he said.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area.

Since this spring, Ankara has sent two drilling vessels -- Fatih and most recently Yavuz -- to the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting the right of Turkey and the TRNC to the resources of the region.

Turkey's first seismic vessel, the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa, bought from Norway in 2013, has been carrying out exploration in the Mediterranean since April 2017.

The Turkish-flagged drillship Fatih launched offshore drilling operations this May in an area 75 kilometers (42 nautical miles) off the western coast of the island of Cyprus.

Athens and Greek Cypriots have opposed the move, threatening to arrest the ships' crews and enlisting EU leaders to join their criticism.

Yavuz arrived off eastern Cyprus last week to begin drilling operations.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey used its guarantor rights to intervene on the island after a far-right Greek Cypriot military coup sponsored by the military junta then in power in Athens sought to unite the island with Greece. The coup followed decadelong inter-ethnic violence and terrorism targeting Turkish Cypriots, who were forced to live in enclaves when Greek Cypriots unilaterally changed the constitution in 1963 and stripped the island's Turks of their political rights.

The TRNC, established in 1983 on the northern one-third of the island, is only recognized by Turkey and faces a longstanding embargo in commerce, transportation and culture. Meanwhile, the Greek Cypriot Administration enjoys recognition by the international community as the Republic of Cyprus, established in 1960, which is a member of the EU.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- ended in 2017 in Switzerland.