Fire breaks out at London Zoo, 1 aardvark missing

A fire broke out at London Zoo early on Saturday morning, engulfing a cafe and shop near an animal petting area, and leaving one aardvark missing.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers were called in at 0608 GMT to battle the fire, which the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said was brought under control in about three hours.

"Duty staff that live on site at the zoo were on the scene immediately, and started moving animals to safety," zoo said in a statement.





"The fire mainly affected the cafe and shop," LFB station manager Clive Robinson said in a statement. "Part of a nearby animal petting area was also affected although at this stage we don't know if any animals were involved."

The zoo, in Regent's Park not far from the popular Camden Market, said it would remain closed "until further notice", adding that investigations were underway to establish the cause of the fire.

"Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire," Fire officer Clive Robinson said.

The attraction, the world's oldest scientific zoo which dates it origins back to 1826, houses 20,166 animals, according to its inventory for 2017.