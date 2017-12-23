Spanish PM rules out national election after Catalan vote

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy ruled out calling a national election after Catalan separatists won a regional vote. Spanish PM said he expects a "new era based on dialogue" will open in Catalonia.

Rajoy, speaking at a news conference, said he would make an effort to hold talks with the new Catalan government, as reported by Reuters. However, he did not clarify whether he would be willing to meet deposed Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who is in self-imposed exile in Brussels and whose party retained its position as the largest separatist force.

Elections in Catalonia have failed to clarify the restive region's immediate future, exposing a deep and broad split between those for and against independence from Spain.

The pro-Spain Ciutadans (Citizens) collected the most votes in what was the biggest electoral triumph so far for the party founded just over 10 years ago.

Ciutadans, led by 36-year-old lawyer Ines Arrimadas, has been the main opposition to the pro-independence movement in Catalonia.

However, it was a bittersweet victory for the business-friendly party because its 37 seats in the 135-seat regional assembly aren't enough for it to form a regional government on its own.

The real winners turned out to be the pro-independence groupings, who together have a majority in the new Catalan parliament.

Though they have the opportunity to control the assembly, they scored less than half of the votes —48 percent of the total. That could be a source of vulnerability that political opponents will likely use to argue that most Catalans oppose independence.

Spanish PM Rajoy's conservative Popular Party came last with just three seats, down seven, in what was a major blow to the country's governing party.

Rajoy argued that the unrest in Catalonia over its October bid for independence had hurt the economy in what is Spain's richest region, accounting for about one-fifth of the country's national income. By appealing to their pockets, Rajoy had hoped Catalans would turn against the separatists.

The Citizens party, emboldened by its strong showing in Catalonia, could become a stronger challenge for the Popular Party on a national level.

Rajoy is expected to announce the date of the inaugural Catalan parliament session in the coming weeks, but rules say that it will need to be before Jan. 23. Governing Catalonia, meanwhile, will remain in the hands of central authorities in Madrid, until a new Catalan Cabinet is chosen. Rajoy has not ruled out invoking the constitutional article that allows him to seize control of the region if the new government breaks the law again by seeking unilateral independence.

The Catalan regional government was removed from office by Spain's national government in late October after regional lawmakers passed a declaration of independence that Spanish authorities deemed illegal. That came after an Oct. 1 independence referendum in Catalonia which the Spanish Constitutional Court disallowed. Catalonia is currently being run by direct rule from Madrid.