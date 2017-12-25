Man drives into headquarters of Germany's SPD 'to commit suicide'

A man deliberately drove his car into the headquarters of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) in Berlin late Sunday, and told police that he wanted to commit suicide.

The 58-year-old driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital, police said, adding that he was being investigated for arson after several cans of petrol and bottles of lighter fluid were recovered from inside the car.

The car appeared to have briefly caught fire after the crash, with pictures from the scene showing burn marks and melted fittings and seat coverings.

It was not known if there was any event taking place in the building at the time of the crash.

The SPD was the junior partner in a coalition government with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and is currently exploring the option of entering another coalition with them following elections in September.