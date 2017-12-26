Number of murders in Colombia drops to 40-year low: Ministry of Defense

Colombia is closing out 2017 with the lowest number of killings in 40 years.

There were 11,430 murders thus far in 2017, 320 fewer than in the same period in 2016, the Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday in Bogota. The statistics show the murder rate dropped to 24 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Security in the country, once dominated by drug cartels and armed groups, has stabilized since its transition to peace through an agreement reached last year between the government and guerrillas with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

An uptick in tourism has followed the improved security situation in the South American country.

However, concern remains high about continued violence in rural areas. According to U.N. figures, 105 human rights activists and members of social movements have been murdered thus far in 2017. There are also reports of other criminal gangs trying to take control of cocaine trafficking in remote FARC-controled areas.