At least 10 injured in blast at St Petersburg supermarket: officials

A blast ripped through a supermarket in the Russian city of St Petersburg on Wednesday evening, injuring at least 10 shoppers, Russian news agencies reported.

The Investigative Committee, the nation's top investigative agency, said a device containing 200 grams (7 ounces) of explosives went off at a storage area for customers' bags.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a branch of the Perekrestok supermarket chain in the city's northwest Kalininsky district.

Alexander Klaus, the chief of the local branch of the Investigative Committee, said 10 people were hospitalized with injuries.

A criminal investigation has been launched.

Viktoria Gordeyeva, a St. Petersburg who walked past the supermarket shortly after the explosion, said people were afraid to enter other stores in the area.

"There was no panic, but people were reluctant to enter a nearby drug store and a grocery store," Gordeyeva said.

In April, an apparent suicide bombing on an underground train in St Petersburg killed more than a dozen people. The suspect was believed to have been radicalized by extremists.