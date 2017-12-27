Putin submits endorsement papers to election authorities

Russia's Putin calls for Web activities of some firms to be monitored during next year's election

President Vladimir Putin formally registered his re-election bid on Wednesday, submitting the necessary documents to Russia's central election commission in person ahead of a March 18 vote.

Putin visited the Central Election Commission, handing over his passport and 300,000 signatures required by Russian legislation for those running as independent candidates.

Polls show that Putin, who has dominated Russia's political landscape for the last 17 years as either president or prime minister, is on course to comfortably win another six-year term.

That would allow him to rule until 2024 and will make him the longest-serving Russian leader since dictator Joseph Stalin.

A day earlier more than 600 celebrities, politicians and sports figures had gathered in Moscow to formally nominate Putin.

The Russian strongman skipped the ceremony, with the Kremlin citing his busy schedule.

Earlier this week electoral bosses barred top opposition leader Alexei Navalny from running against Putin, citing a controversial embezzlement conviction which he says is politically motivated.

"How do they look their children in the eyes?" Navalny asked on Facebook, referring to the outpouring of support for Putin, who was first elected president in 2000.

Putin instead met with children to open a Christmas tree on a square inside the Kremlin walls.

Candidates running against Putin include veteran ultra-conservative politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin and a former socialite turned liberal journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Navalny, who is seen by many as the only Russian opposition leader who stands a chance of challenging Putin, has called for a boycott of the polls.