Ukraine, pro-Russian separatists begin largest prisoner exchange since 2014

Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels Wednesday began to exchange more than 300 prisoners in the war-torn east of the country, the largest such swap since the 2014 outbreak of the insurgency.

In the first major prisoner exchange in months, separatists from the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic bused 16 captives to the no-man's land while Ukrainian government representatives delivered 99 people.

The swap between the Kiev army and rebels from the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics took place close to the town of Gorlivka, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the rebel stronghold Donetsk.

A simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine between Russia-backed separatists and government troops has killed more than 10,000 since 2014. A truce signed in 2015 stipulated an exchange of all prisoners but both sides are believed to keep dozens, if not hundreds, captive for use as bargaining tools.

Separatist leaders and a Ukrainian government representative agreed on the prisoner exchange last week with the mediation by the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. Ukraine is supposed to release 306 people, and the separatists 74.