Children make up 40 pct of refugees stranded on Greek island Lesbos

Some 40 per cent of the refugees stranded at the camp Moria on Lesbos are children, a worker from aid organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) told radio Athina984. Of the more than 2,000 children sheltered in the overcrowded camp, 432 are unaccompanied minors, Apostolos Veizis, the MSF medical supervisor for Greece said.

"In the field hospitals we run there, 52 per cent of the patients are children under the age of five," he said, according to DPA.In addition to children, in the camp are many pregnant women and some 500 people on a waiting list for psychiatric care.

With the applicants processed very slowly and new people arriving, the refugee camps on the islands have become overcrowded, with 5,500 people in the Moria camp, which was designed to hold only 2,330.

Island authorities and human rights groups have long complained about the conditions in Moria, which has been severely over capacity for several months.

Clashes between refugees are not rare at the camp, but the latest bout of violence has reportedly been much more intense. The situation at Moria refugee camp has been deteriorating by the day. Around 5,500 people are currently living there under extremely harsh conditions. In a report published earlier this month by U.S. media outlet BuzzFeed News, Moria was characterized as "one of Europe's worst refugee camps," as reported by Anadolu Agency.

"On Lesbos, more than 5,400 people live in overfilled tents and containers with limited access to appropriate housing, food, water, sanitation, healthcare or protection. Dozens of people, among them very young children, are crowded into tents," Amnesty International, along with other organizations, said in a letter addressed to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in October this year.

"Those conditions will have devastating consequences for the well-being of the people trapped there," the letter concluded.