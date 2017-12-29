Man suspected of Bosnia war crimes arrested in Germany's Munich airport

German authorities have taken a man suspected of war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina into custody at Munich Airport.

Authorities from the Balkan country have accused the 50-year-old of crimes against humanity, the Criminal Investigation Department (LKA) of Germany's southern state of Bavaria said on Friday.

The office didn't name him in a statement on Friday, but said he is wanted by Bosnia for allegedly participating in torture and killings as a member of the police in the town of Ljubija.

Police said they determined the suspect was living in Munich after being approached by Bosnian authorities via Interpol, the international police organization.

The man is being held while waiting for a Munich court to decide on an extradition request placed by authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina.