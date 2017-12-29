Putin calls St Petersburg explosion terrorist attack

The explosion at a supermarket in Russia's second-largest city was a terrorist attack, President Vladimir Putin said yesterday, adding that another attack had been thwarted.

"A terror attack was committed in St. Petersburg yesterday. The Federal Security Service [FSB] recently thwarted another attempted terror attack," said Russia's official news agency TASS, quoting President Putin.

At least 13 people were injured Wednesday evening when an improvised explosive device went off at a storage area for customers' bags at the supermarket in St. Petersburg. Investigators said the device contained 200 grams (7 ounces) of explosives and was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage.

At an awards ceremony at the Kremlin for troops who took part in Russia's Syria campaign, the president instructed the director of the FSB to "act within the law [...] while working with these terrorists, when detaining them," adding, however, "if there is a threat to the lives and health of our employees, our officers, to act decisively, not to capture anyone and eliminate gunmen on the spot," TASS said. He also said another terrorist attack had been thwarted in St. Petersburg but did not elaborate.

In a speech before the hundreds of servicemen in the Kremlin, Putin said Russia's intervention in Syria had also changed the armed forces as it boosted confidence and showed off Moscow's military might to the world.

"You as no one else understand, know and feel that the army has drastically changed over these two-something years," he said, as reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP). "It changed because people felt they were at their best." "They understood how our military equipment works, how our command and supply works, how modern our armed forces have become. The whole world saw this, and most importantly, our people too."

Putin earlier this month made a surprise visit to Russia's Hmeymim Air Base in Syria where he ordered a partial pullout of the country's troops, saying their task had been largely completed.

Putin has portrayed Russia's operation in Syria as a pre-emptive strike against terrorism at home. He said the threat of attacks at home would have been much worse if Russia had not intervened in Syria.

"What would have happened if those thousands [of terrorists] that I have just spoken about, hundreds of them had come back to us, trained and armed," he said in comments to Russian news agencies.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov would not say what led authorities to declare the attack an act of terrorism, but he said the fact that the bomb was rigged with shrapnel proved it "was a terrorist attack anyway," as reported by The Associate Press (AP).

Earlier this month, Putin telephoned President Donald Trump to thank him for a CIA tip that helped thwart a series of bombings in St. Petersburg, Putin's hometown.

The FSB said seven suspects linked to the Daesh terrorist group were arrested in connection to the alleged plot. The Kremlin said the suspects had planned to bomb Kazan Cathedral and other crowded sites.

In April, a suicide bombing in St. Petersburg's subway left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50. Russian authorities identified the bomber as a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian national.