German police seek teens after snowmen cause accident

Four teenagers in southern Germany who decided that it would be a good idea to build snowmen in the middle of the street are now on the hook for causing a car accident.

Police said Saturday that four young men aged from 16 to 18 built two snowmen in the center of a street in the Bavarian town of Meitingen.

Two drivers failed to see one of the meter-tall figures made of snow, which caused them to begin sliding, eventually running into one another.

Other than the snowman, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The four teens at first pretended to be witnesses and destroyed the second snowman. Shoe prints in the fresh snow, however, outed them as the culprits.

Police are investigating whether the incident could be considered as a dangerous intervention in traffic.