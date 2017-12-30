Over 20,000 men interested in sexually abusing children, UK police warns

More than 20,000 British men are interested in sexually abusing children, U.K.'s Norfolk police chief warned Saturday, adding that the amount of current and future police officers would not be enough to take action against the increasing number of online pedophile cases.

In an article published by the Daily Mail, Chief Constable Simon Bailey admitted that the U.K. police had a serious capacity problem, underlining that because of the lack of personnel police officers were forced to ignore some "lower level offenders because of limited resources."

"Some lower-level offenders cannot be arrested and taken to court. There is just not the capacity," he said.

Bailey also said that the estimated number of suspected British pedophiles could be compared to the total number of current and former terror suspects in the United Kingdom.

The police chief warned that an increasing number of pedophiles were using online chatrooms such as Twitter-owned Periscope and Facebook Live to lure innocent children.

Bailey therefore called upon social media giants to take necessary steps to prevent the spreading of "live streaming child abuse."

According to a report by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), an increase of 31 percent was observed in the reported cases of sexual abuse involving children in the U.K. in 2016.

Current figures were no different as the National Crime Agency received some 72,000 reports of suspected "online child sexual abuse imagery" in the first 11 months of 2017 alone, compared to the 6,000 reports in 2010, the Daily Mail reported.