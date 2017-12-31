Snow, avalanche danger strands thousands, kills skier in French Alps

Heavy snow stranded 4,000 travelers heading for resorts in the French Alps and killed one skier in an avalanche, authorities said on Sunday.

The Savoie department prefecture said 3,500 motorists spent the night in emergency shelters after the snow made the roads impassable.

A further 500 holiday-makers who landed at the airport in the city of Chambery also had to sleep in shelters.

The avalanche alert level in Savoie was at four on a scale of five, the national weather service said.

The mountain rescue service said a 22-year-old man died when an avalanche swept him away as he skied off-piste on Saturday in Val d'Isere, a resort popular with foreign visitors.

On the Saturday before New Year's Eve, vacationers had flooded the area, with 40,000 tourist arrivals and 25,000 departures.

"We managed to move only 100 meters in 20 minutes," one woman told the BFM TV broadcaster.

Luckily, no one's New Year's Eve plans were in danger: The streets were cleared overnight, allowing travellers to travel onwards Sunday morning.