AfD deputy's Twitter account blocked over racist remarks

A prominent lawmaker with the nationalist and anti-Islam Alternative for Germany party has run into trouble with police and Twitter over her response to a Cologne police tweet offering New Year greetings in Arabic. Beatrix von Storch tweeted her objections to a Saturday police tweet in Arabic, alongside other foreign languages. She wrote: "Do they think they will calm the barbaric, Muslim, group-raping hordes of men this way?"

Von Storch's Twitter account was blocked for several hours Monday over a suspected breach of rules on hate speech. Police said yesterday they filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors over suspected incitement. She posted the same comment on Facebook, which then also took it down, citing "incitement to hate (paragraph 130 of the German penal code)," according to AP. Twitter and Facebook's tough stance came as an anti-online hate speech law came into effect on January 1 in Germany.

Social media companies that fail to remove illegal inflammatory comments could face up to 50 million euros ($60 million) in fines. AfD chief Alexander Gauland took aim at the new rules, saying in remarks carried by national news agency DPA that the regulations are "Stasi methods that remind me of communist East Germany," as reported by AFP. Gauland, who is not active on social media, encouraged users of such websites to "keep publishing" the erased comments from von Storch.