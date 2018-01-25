3 dead, 100 injured after train derails near Italy's Milan

Three people died Wednesday and almost 100 people were hurt, including seven with life-threatening injuries, as a crowded commuter train derailed in the eastern outskirts of Milan.

About 10 people were in serious, but not critical condition, and about 80 were lightly injured, a spokeswoman for regional health minister Giulio Gallera told dpa.

The victims are all women, regional parliament speaker Raffaele Lombardo told reporters after visiting the site of the accident.

"It was the commuter hour, the train was full," Chiara Ambrosio, the deputy police chief of Milan, told news channel SkyTG24.

The Trenord train left Cremona, a city about 90 kilometers south-east of Milan, at about 5:30 am (0430 GMT) and derailed at around 7 am near the suburban municipality of Pioltello.

It was the latest incident involving Italy's aging rail system. In 2016, 23 people were killed when two trains collided on a single track in an olive grove in Puglia, southeastern Italy. In 2009, 32 people were killed when a freight train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed and exploded in Viareggio, in central Italy's Tuscany region.