German parties to end coalition talks, form next government by Feb. 4

The parties involved in coalition talks to form Germany's next government after four months of political limbo want to conclude their negotiations by February 4, a top member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc said on Friday.

Michael Grosse-Broemer, a leader of the conservative grouping in parliament, was speaking after the first formal coalition talks between the Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and its Christian Social Union (CSU) allies in Berlin.

Merkel has struggled to break the political deadlock in Europe's biggest economy since an inconclusive national election on September 24. The SPD, CDU and CSU all suffered heavy losses in the poll.

The stakes are high for Merkel, whose first attempt to build a coalition failed last year.

Grosse-Broemer also sketched out the timetable for the days ahead, saying the teams would split into 18 working groups, with final decisions about coalition arrangements - such as unified positions on key policy areas - being taken on February 3 and 4.

"If we don't fully succeed by then, then we have a further two days to do it," Grosse-Broemer said.

The CDU/CSU and the SPD agreed that "we want to work quickly, but thoroughly, so that Germany can have a government," he said.

The parties held exploratory discussions earlier this month which outlined the path towards an agreement, but points of disagreement remain, in particular on refugee policy, the labor market and health insurance.

Merkel said on the way to the talks on Friday morning that she was "optimistic, but also very determined," adding that she hoped they would make quick progress.

CSU leader Horst Seehofer and SPD boss Martin Schulz echoed the need for speedy talks as they headed to a leaders' meeting which kicked off the long-awaited negotiations.

The SPD's roughly 450,000 rank-and-file members will vote on any coalition agreement reached by their party leaders. A grass-roots campaign has been under way in the party to prevent it from teaming up with the chancellor for another four years.

A failure to renew the current grand coalition in Germany could trigger early elections or force the chancellor to head a risky minority government.

The pressure is on Merkel to reach an agreement with the SPD after an attempt to broker a coalition deal with the environmental Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats collapsed in November.

If successful, the talks would create the third so-called grand coalition of major parties led by Merkel since she came to power more than 12 years ago.