Spain's Constitutional Court said on Saturday the former leader of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, could only attend a swearing-in session to become the regional leader if he was physically present in the parliament and had a judge's permission to attend.

Puigdemont, living in Brussels since October, is wanted in Spain on charges of sedition and rebellion for spearheading an independence movement. He is due to face a vote of confidence as the region's only presidential candidate on Jan. 30.