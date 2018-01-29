Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont seeks parliament protection for vote

Catalonia's fugitive ex-president, Carles Puigdemont, asked the region's parliament on Monday to guarantee his right to attend a session this week in which he hopes to be re-elected government leader, without being arrested.

Spain's Constitutional Court ruled Saturday that Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium following an illegal declaration of independence last October, must be present in parliament to be chosen as the region's chief in Tuesday's session. But a Spanish judge has ordered Puigdemont's arrest on possible rebellion and sedition charges if he re-enters Spain.

The Constitutional Court also said Puigdemont must get court permission to attend the session. Initially, Puigdemont was expected to seek that, but his lawyer said Monday this was unlikely. The lawyer did not rule out Puigdemont's attendance.

The Constitutional Court ruled the session would not be valid if Puigdemont attends without the permit.

Should the Catalan parliament governing board approve Puigdemont's request and encourage his attendance without the permit it would set the chamber on course for further clashes with Spain's government and courts.

"We still have not fully decided what we are going to do," Puigdemont's lawyer, Jaume Alonso-Cuevillas, told Catalan radio.

Delay vote?

The separatist parties want to reinstate Puigdemont as head of the Catalan government, arguing he was given a democratic mandate for the independence declaration during a contested referendum, which Spain and the courts declared illegal.

But Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's conservative court challenged the Catalan parliament's decision to schedule Puigdemont's investiture vote for Tuesday at 3 pm (1400 GMT).

It ruled that Puigdemont could not be sworn in to office via videoconference from abroad as his supporters had proposed and had to attend in person.

The court also warned all members of the Catalan parliament of "their responsibilities" and warned against disobeying the order to suspend any investiture.

Under Catalonia's electoral law, the parliamentary session to form a new government must be held at the latest ten days after the assembly opened a new session -- meaning it has to happen by Wednesday.

Delaying the investiture session "is one of the things that must be studied," a Catalan parliament source said.

Wavering support

While Puigdemont's "Together for Catalonia" party insists he is the only candidate for the regional presidency, the other main pro-secession party has shown signs of wavering.

Joan Tarda, a top lawmaker with the Republican Left party, said in an interview published Sunday that while they preferred to see Puigdemont restored to power, their main priority should be to swear in a new pro-independence government and avoid fresh elections.

"It is essential to have a government, if president Puigdemont has to be sacrificed, we will have to sacrifice him," he told Catalan daily La Vanguardia.

Puigdemont has sent a letter to the speaker of the Catalan parliament -- who belongs to the Republican Left -- asking him to "protect" him and defend his right to be sworn in.

But Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said Puigdemont had no choice but to turn himself in.

She and Foreign Minister Alfosno Dastis refused to comment on a report in daily El Pais that said members of the government had pressured Constitutional Court judges to block Puigdemont's investiture vote.

The top-selling paper said several judges received calls insisting on the risks Puigdemont's return to power would pose.