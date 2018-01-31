Uncertainty grows as Catalan leader's comeback bid delayed

The Catalan parliament yesterday postponed the election of a new regional president until further notice after Spain's highest court said the sole nominee, separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, was ineligible while he remains a fugitive from justice in Belgium.

Catalonia's independence drive has sparked clashes with the Spanish government and judiciary, which say that any vote or move toward secession from Spain is unconstitutional.

The speaker of the house, Roger Torrent, gave no reason for the postponement but said he would not nominate an alternative candidate. Separatists have a majority in the regional assembly and Puigdemont would almost certainly win the vote.

Their decision to stick with Puigdemont suggests they will continue to push for secession, giving the national government in Madrid no reason to end the direct control that it imposed to block the independence drive.

"Today's session has been postponed, but under no circumstance cancelled ... another candidate will not be presented," Torrent said during a snap news conference, as reported by Reuters.

Central authorities in Spain welcomed the decision to postpone a Catalan parliamentary session intended to re-elect the Spanish region's fugitive former president.

A spokeswoman said pressure applied by the government and the country's top court "have prevented a mockery of our democracy," according to AP.

The spokeswoman, who declined to be named in news reports citing internal government rules, said "the separatists know that they are obliged to comply with the law like other citizens."

Torrent had risked criminal charges if he disobeyed the Constitutional Court by going ahead with the parliamentary session and re-electing Puigdemont remotely.

"The parliamentary speaker would undoubtedly face liabilities for failing to respect a court decision," Rajoy said yesterday morning. But it is unclear what will happen next.

A top lawmaker with the separatist Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) party, Joan Tarda, said over the weekend it may be time to "sacrifice" Puigdemont although there is no obvious alternative choice, AFP reported. But Torrent's defense of the former Catalan leader makes this unlikely. A stalemate could eventually end up in new elections.

The Constitutional Court said on Saturday that Puigdemont could not be elected unless he was physically present in the parliament, with a judge's permission to attend.

If he returns to Spain, Puigdemont faces the prospect of arrest for leading an illegal independence bid. He has said he can lead Catalonia from abroad, and on Monday ruled out seeking a judge's permission to attend the parliament in person.Puigdemont fled to Brussels following an illegal referendum on independence on Oct. 1. The Catalan parliament issued a declaration of independence, also ruled illegal, on Oct. 27. Various regional cabinet members are in jail awaiting trial on charges of sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of funds for their role in organizing the vote and the independence declaration.