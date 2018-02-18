4 dead, 4 wounded after gunman opens fire at Russian festival

A gunman opened fire at a festival in Russia's northern Caucasus Republic of Dagestan on Sunday, killing four people and injuring four -- including two police officers -- said Russia's Interior Ministry.

The unidentified gunman was also killed.

"At about 16:30 [13:30GMT], an unknown man opened fire using a hunting rifle," said a ministry statement.

"As a result, four people were killed and four injured. Among the wounded are two members of the security forces. The gunman was killed."

The incident happened during an outdoor festival in celebration of Maslenitsa, a Russian spring festival.

Russian Tass news agency first reported the shooting, which occurred outside a church in the town of Kizlyar.

The agency cited Mayor Alexander Shuvalov as the source for the number of people killed and wounded.

Dagestan borders the Caspian Sea to the east as well as Azerbaijan and Georgia.