   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Local court in Belgium rules against headscarf ban at schools

ANADOLU AGENCY
BRUSSELS
Published
emDPA Photo/em
DPA Photo

A local court in Belgium ruled on Friday that a headscarf ban at local schools was against religious freedom.

Parents of 11 students took action against a ban on headscarves at Flemish schools in the Maasmechelen region.

The court said that it took into account provisions made in the European Treaty on Human Rights and decided that all E.U. countries should allow its citizens to practice their religion in complete freedom.

The court ruling does not cover a general ban on Flemish schools in the region but the 11 students will be able to wear headscarves in their schools 30 days later.

Coşkun Beyazgül, the general manager of the Belgium Diyanet Foundation, which is linked to Turkey's top religious body, said that the agency also took part in the case to support students.

He said that the court ruling would be an example for other cases in the country.

In 2015, Belgium's Flemish Community Education Authority (GO!) banned headscarves at state-run Flemish schools.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe Two people were shot dead in central Zurich Friday, police said, as...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS