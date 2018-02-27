Muslim girl attacked in Netherlands after refusing to take off her headscarf

A 14-year-old Muslim girl was attacked by two boys on her way home from school in the Netherlands, police said Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident took place in Emmeloord in the Dutch province of Flevoland last Wednesday.

The girl was heading home on her bicycle when two boys — alleged to be around 18 years old — stopped her and started mocking the girl over her headscarf.

They then demanded she remove the headscarf, and upon her refusal, the attackers knocked the girl down from her bike and beat her up.

The 14-year-old was kicked in the head several times and suffered a mild concussion as well as several bruises, the police said.

The police added that they were looking for the perpetrators and asked any witnesses to contact them.