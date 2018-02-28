German air force refuels Iranian FM Zarif’s plane in Munich, prevents diplomatic scandal

The German Defense Ministry says the military was called in to refuel the Iranian foreign minister's plane in Munich, after firms providing refueling services in the airport refused to do it for fear of running afoul of sanctions on Iran.

The Defense Ministry on Wednesday confirmed a report in German media that the Bundeswehr military was called in to refuel Mohammad Javad Zarif's plane so that he could return home from the Munich Security Conference.

The ministry says "the Bundeswehr provided assistance at Munich airport on Feb. 18."

German news outlets WDR, NDR and Suddeutsche Zeitung previously reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry's contacts with the firms in Franz Josef Strauss Airport proved unfruitful.

Deutsche Welle reported that Zarif, who was to visit Germany after India and planning to continue to Munich, thought about canceling his visit to Munich.

Wolfgang Ischinger, the chairman of the conference, reportedly stepped in and asked for help from the defense and foreign affairs ministries.

The German Air Force undertook the refueling of the plane and delivered 17,000 liters of fuel. However, since the military was not authorized in the airport only open for civilian flights, it had to apply for permission.