Two hospitalized after 'suspicious package' found at UK parliament

Two people were hospitalized Monday after a "suspicious package" was found at British parliament, London's Metropolitan Police said.

"A man and a woman have been taken to a central London hospital as a precaution," a spokesman said, while a spokeswoman for the House of Commons said the area had been cordoned off but there was no evacuation.

"We are aware of a potential situation involving a suspicious substance which the Met Police are investigating," she said in a statement.

No further details have been provided.