Exit polls show Putin winning 4th term as Russia's president

Russians voted Sunday in an election set to hand President Vladimir Putin a fourth Kremlin term.

Exit polls Sunday evening suggested Putin had 73.9 percent of the vote, to stay on as president for six more years, according to state-owned pollster VTsIOM.

The exit poll from 1,200 polling stations around Russia gave second place to Communist candidate Pavel Grudinin with 11.2 percent. VTsIOM said in a statement that over 37 percent of those polled refused to say who they voted for.

The vote was tainted by widespread reports of ballot-box stuffing and forced voting, but the complaints will likely do little to undermine Putin.

With the vast country stretching across 11 time zones, polls opened in the Russian far east at 2000 GMT on Saturday and closed in Kaliningrad, the country's exclave on the EU border, at 1800 GMT on Sunday.

Voter turnout appeared "significantly higher" in most regions than when Putin was last elected in 2012, the Central Election Commission said in a statement.

About 107 million Russians are eligible to cast ballots and turnout was nearly 60 percent an hour before polls closed in Moscow at 1700 GMT, according to figures displayed in the commission's information center.

The Kremlin needs high voter numbers to give greater legitimacy to a new mandate for Putin, who is already Russia's longest-serving leader since Josef Stalin, as Russia faces increasing isolation over a spy poisoning in Britain and a fresh round of U.S. sanctions.

Sunday marked four years since Putin signed a treaty that declared Crimea part of Russia following its annexation from Ukraine, a move that led to the outbreak of a pro-Kremlin insurgency in the east of the ex-Soviet country, in a conflict that claimed more than 10,000 lives.

In retaliation, Kiev said earlier this week Russians living in Ukraine would not be able to vote as access to Moscow's diplomatic missions would be blocked.

Since first being elected as president in 2000, Putin has stamped his total authority on Russia, muzzling opposition and reasserting Moscow's lost might abroad.

Putin has sought to use the election run-up to emphasize Russia's role as a major world power, recently boasting of its "invincible" new weapons and continuing Moscow's support for the Syrian regime in a bloody civil war.

Rising tensions with the West over the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain, and new sanctions from Washington over alleged election meddling strengthen the impression of a Russia at loggerheads with the rest of the world.

Putin, who has run under the slogan "a strong president -- a strong Russia," declined to take part in televised debates and shot no new material for his own campaign advertisements.

He is standing against a motley crew of seven challengers, including millionaire communist Pavel Grudinin and former reality TV host Ksenia Sobchak, but none are polling more than 8 percent.

Opposition leader Navalny has called on Russians to boycott the election he says is a sham.

Many Russians say they would vote for Putin simply because they do not see an alternative, given his chokehold on domestic politics.

Sergei Inshakov, a 37-year-old part-time taxi driver, said he would vote for Putin even though he was not getting enough state support for his two children.

"I don't know where to turn to complain," he said, insisting Putin was still Russia's best hope.

"We don't need changes now. Putin needs to finish what he started," he said.

Putin first became president after Boris Yeltsin sensationally resigned on New Year's Eve 1999. At the end of his second term in 2008, he handed power to his protégé, Dmitry Medvedev.

Putin then served a term as prime minister - although few doubted who was really in charge - and returned as president in 2012.

The run-up to Russia's last presidential election in 2012 was marked by protests across the country against Putin's return as head of state after four years as prime minister.

But those demonstrations were quashed and once he was back in the Kremlin a crackdown followed, with activists arrested, the Pussy Riot rock band jailed and draconian new laws criminalizing popular protest passed.