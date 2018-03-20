Trump calls Putin after re-election, report says

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, NBC News said on Twitter, citing an unnamed White House official.

The tweet by NBC News provided no further detail. Putin on Sunday won re-election as Russia's president, extending his rule for another six years.

The report came as many news outlets pointed to the fact that Trump didn't congratulate Vladimir Putin on his re-election as president.

The Kremlin spokesman said on Dmitry Peskov told reporters that he doesn't consider Trump's silence an "unfriendly move." Peskov said maybe Trump's schedule didn't allow it and suggested he might call later.

The White House said Monday that it is "not surprised by the outcome" of Sunday's election, and that no congratulatory call was planned.

With U.S.-Russian relations at a long-time low, Peskov said, "Putin remains open for normalizing relations with our American partners where it is in our interests."

Putin was overwhelming re-elected in Sunday's election for another six-year term, in a vote where his only serious opponent was banned from running.