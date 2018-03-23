2 victims in hostage taking at French supermarket, reports say

There are two victims in a hostage taking at a supermarket in Trebes southern France, the mayor of the town said on Friday as La Depeche du midi newspaper reported one person was dead.

The condition of the two victims was not immediately known.

Mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV that the hostage taker was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages had been freed.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe described the situation, which investigators are treating as terrorism, as "very serious" and Interior Minister Gerard Collomb is heading to the site, his ministry said.

There are unconfirmed media reports that the assailant claimed connections to the Daesh terror group.

The man had earlier opened fire at four police officers jogging in the nearby town of Carcassonne, injuring at least one, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

He fled by car and entered the Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes, in the Aude department around 11 am local time (10:46 GMT).

Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket, while French counterterrorism prosecutors are taking charge of the investigation.

